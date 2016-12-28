2016 may not have been everyone's favorite year, but in these closing days at least we have this to make us smile: funny goofs made by newscasters and TV personalities.

Gathering the year's best news bloopers is an annual tradition from the folks at News Be Funny, and this year we're more grateful than ever for a good laugh. (Seriously -- George Michael and Princess Leia in the very last week? Come on!) So say goodbye to 2016 with a good old-fashioned montage of the worst -- by that we mean the best, of course -- moments in local broadcasts, cable news anchors with potty-mouths, and animals molesting reporters. Go humanity!

And there's a bonus! Here's Part 2: