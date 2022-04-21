Suspect Confronted After Robbing Billings West End Liquor Store

Billings Police say two individuals were apparently involved in a robbery of a west end liquor store just before 7 pm MDT on Thursday night (4/21).

According to the post on the @BillingsPD Twitter page, officers responded to the Bottles and Shots West liquor store at 3925 Grand Avenue at 6:47 pm for a reported robbery. In the social media post, Billings Police Sgt. Reid said a male suspect entered the store and "stole liquor," and then when he left the store was confronted.

Credit: Google Credit: Google loading...

That's when police say the suspect "stated he had a gun." The man then got into the passenger side of a vehicle and a female driver "drove suspect away."

Billings Police located both of the suspects who were "apprehended and taken into custody," according to the post on the Billings Police Twitter page.

No further details about the identity of the male robbery suspect or the woman driving the car were available at the time this story was published.

In an unrelated story, 911 emergency service was fully restored for Billings and Yellowstone County around 3 am on Thursday morning (4/21) after a nationwide service disruption affected landlines and cell phones throughout the nation.

According to the City of Billings Twitter page, dispatchers and emergency responders were able to come up with a "plan B" during the outage and were still able to "assist our community."

What Are the Signature Drinks From Every State?