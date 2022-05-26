Woman Robbed at Gunpoint in West Central Billings Neighborhood

Woman Robbed at Gunpoint in West Central Billings Neighborhood

Credit: Google

Two men were reportedly involved in a robbery late on Wednesday night (5/25) in a neighborhood near Miles Avenue Elementary School.

According to the post on the @BillingsPD Twitter page, Billings Police officers responded to a robbery call just before 11:30 pm Wednesday at 15th Street West and Miles Avenue.

BPD Sgt. Peterson reported via social media that a male suspect allegedly approached the female victim with a handgun and demanded money, then fled the scene with another male driver of a white-colored SUV.

The female victim was not injured in the robbery, according to the post on @BillingsPD.

Detectives from the Billings Police Department were on the scene through the night, and the investigation is ongoing, according to Sgt. Peterson.

Since the beginning of May, this is the seventh robbery or attempted robbery reported in the city by the Billings Police Department, according to their Twitter page.

This story is still developing and will be updated as more information becomes available.

LOOK: Here are the best lake towns to live in

Many of the included towns jump out at the casual observer as popular summer-rental spots--the Ozarks' Branson, Missouri, or Arizona's Lake Havasu--it might surprise you to dive deeper into some quality-of-life offerings beyond the beach and vacation homes. You'll likely pick up some knowledge from a wide range of Americana: one of the last remaining 1950s-style drive-ins in the Midwest; a Florida town that started as a Civil War veteran retirement area; an island boasting some of the country's top public schools and wealth-earners right in the middle of a lake between Seattle and Bellevue; and even a California town containing much more than Johnny Cash's prison blues.

READ ON: See the States Where People Live the Longest

Stacker used data from the 2020 County Health Rankings to rank every state's average life expectancy from lowest to highest. The 2020 County Health Rankings values were calculated using mortality counts from the 2016-2018 National Center for Health Statistics. The U.S. Census 2019 American Community Survey and America's Health Rankings Senior Report 2019 data were also used to provide demographics on the senior population of each state and the state's rank on senior health care, respectively.

Read on to learn the average life expectancy in each state.
Filed Under: Billings Police, Billings West End, robbery
Categories: Billings News
Comments
Leave A Comment
Back To Top