Woman Robbed at Gunpoint in West Central Billings Neighborhood

Two men were reportedly involved in a robbery late on Wednesday night (5/25) in a neighborhood near Miles Avenue Elementary School.

According to the post on the @BillingsPD Twitter page, Billings Police officers responded to a robbery call just before 11:30 pm Wednesday at 15th Street West and Miles Avenue.

BPD Sgt. Peterson reported via social media that a male suspect allegedly approached the female victim with a handgun and demanded money, then fled the scene with another male driver of a white-colored SUV.

The female victim was not injured in the robbery, according to the post on @BillingsPD.

Detectives from the Billings Police Department were on the scene through the night, and the investigation is ongoing, according to Sgt. Peterson.

Since the beginning of May, this is the seventh robbery or attempted robbery reported in the city by the Billings Police Department, according to their Twitter page.

This story is still developing and will be updated as more information becomes available.