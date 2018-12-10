See Who’s Leading The Best Day Hunting & Fishing Contest

With more than 2 weeks left to VOTE for the Best Day HUNTING or FISHING contest, there's a tight race for the Top 3 spots. Voting officially ends on December 28th with a new Traeger Tailgater Grill from Fred's Appliance being awarded to the three entries receiving the most votes.

Current TOP 3 as of 5pm December 10th has Cody K. with a slight lead at 16.48% of the vote, followed by Ellie K. with 14.98% and Lance F. at 9.74%. There are many entries who are just a few votes from being in the Top 3 including Julie P., Cassie L. and Cole R.