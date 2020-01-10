Senator Daines on USMCA, Impeachment, and Iran [AUDIO]

Earlier this week, we caught up with Senator Steve Daines (R-MT) LIVE on the radio to get his take on impeachment, Senate Finance Committee passage of the US-Mexico-Canada Agreement on trade, and his take on the situation with Iran following the takedown of Iranian terror leader Qassem Soleimani.

We spoke with Daines on Wednesday morning, just before President Trump addressed the nation in a live speech from the White House.

Click below for the full audio: