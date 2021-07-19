Billings Police are investigating a Monday afternoon (7/19) shooting that occurred in a south side neighborhood, sending one man to the hospital with gunshot wounds.

According to the post on the @BillingsPD Twitter page, officers responded to the 4100 block of Morgan Avenue just after 4pm Monday, and upon arrival they discovered a shooting had taken place.

Billings Police say a 37-year old man suffered three gunshot wounds in the shooting, and was taken to the hospital.

The suspect(s) in the shooting were "safely detained" by Billings Police officers, according to the Twitter post, and there were BPD detectives on the scene..

Credit: Google

According to Sgt. Becker, an investigation into the shooting is on-going, but no further details about the shooting incident were available by the time this story was published.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

