Billings Police are looking for a suspect in an early Sunday morning (6/19) shooting on the south side that injured one individual.

According to a social media post from the Billings PD, officers responded to a "shooting with injuries" call at 12:18 am Sunday morning in the 200 block of South 27th Street.

After arriving on the scene, Billings Police officers located one person with injuries from the incident and had them transported to an area hospital for treatment.

BPD Sgt. Mansur said the suspect fled the scene on foot and was not located immediately after the shooting.

The suspect in the shooting is described as a white male with slicked-back hair, a goatee, and is approximately 6 feet tall, according to the description on the @BillingsPD Twitter page.

An investigation into the shooting is ongoing, according to the Billings Police Department.

Last weekend, Billings Police reported two separate shooting incidents with an arrest of an individual who was "shooting a gun off the rims" near the 2400 block of Overlook Drive.

The second shooting last weekend was reported in the area of 7th Street West and St. John's Avenue on Sunday (6/12) when BPD arrested a suspect for a drive-by shooting.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

