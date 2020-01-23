Should Biden Testify? Tester’s Already Backtracking

Earlier this week, I told you about The New York Post story reporting how several Democrats were privately considering a Bolton-Biden swap. Meaning- they would risk putting one of the Biden's on the witness stand in order to get former National Security Adviser John Bolton to testify.

Tester reportedly told the Washington Post that he was open to the idea:

Whether I’d make a trade or not, I’d have to think about it — but the question is then: Well, how does that get us more information about the charges that have been put forth?

But now, Senator Tester is already backtracking, especially as former Vice President Joe Biden seems to be getting cold feet- VERY cold feet. (What does Joe Biden have to hide?)

Here's what he told MSNBC on Wednesday:

Why is Tester backtracking? To protect Biden, of course. Biden is now saying he wants "no part" of the impeachment trial. What's he afraid of? The Federalist's Mollie Hemingway summed it up on Fox News: