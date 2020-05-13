Poll: If Your Favorite Artist Was in Town Next Week, Would You Go?

Evan Paul is the host of Taste of Country Nights, a syndicated radio show heard on more than 100 country radio stations nationwide. Producer Amber co-hosts the show with him every night from 7PM to midnight. Together they play the best new country music and interview today's top stars, like Luke Combs, Dan + Shay, Keith Urban, Luke Bryan, Garth Brooks, Brantley Gilbert, Lady A, Maren Morris, Miranda Lambert + more! ​​​​​​​​​​​

Having been in the music business for more than 20 years, I have never seen this kind of standstill when it comes to concerts. If you think about it, our whole lives we have had the ability to go to see any artist we like live in concert whenever we so choose.

With all concerts having been put on hold, I think I can speak for most of us when I say a huge void has now been created in our lives. We can no longer hit up our friends and ask if they want to head out this weekend to see a live concert from one of our favorite artists.

With some states starting to slowly re-open, the possibility of going to a concert again may come sooner than later. With that being said, if your favorite artist were in town next week and the venue was taking steps to insure responsible social distancing, with everything that's currently going on with COVID-19, would you go?