Social Distancing with Branding: Not Likely

Montana Governor Steve Bullock and Yellowstone County Health Official John Felton have announced even longer restrictions on schools and businesses. Plus an even more serious threat of enforcement from our county health director. This includes the six-foot rule and any gathering over 10 people. I would like to invite both of them to any branding this weekend in Montana and tell them to stay six feet apart or shut it down because there are over 10 people there. You better bring the national guard because you'll need them. See ya tomorrow at 5, maybe.