Spa & Water Testing

Thompson Pools and Spas are water-chemistry experts!

Getting the perfect water is easy – when you have a water guru doing the work for you! If you bring in a sample of your pool or hot tub water, Thompson Pools & Spas will analyze it and print out a report detailing each aspect and chemical of the water. The benefit is your water will be clean, pure, never cloudy or foamy and you’ll save money by never over-using chemicals. Also you prevent a lot of maintenance by not under using other chemicals.

Dirty water = bacteria! So not only is dirty water ugly but it isn’t healthy!