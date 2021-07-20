Great Cause, Great Prize: Special Olympics MT Raffling New Harley

Most of us have probably purchased a raffle ticket for Special Olympics Montana's annual Chevy pickup truck giveaway. The 2021 winner was Kandace Kanola from Butte. The giveaway has raised a lot of money for 27 years, and even the runner-up prizes are fantastic. Now, for the first time ever, Special Olympics Montana is raffling off a brand-new Harley Davidson Street Glide.

Photo/graphics provided by Special Olympics Montana

The 2021 Street Glide is valued at $24,000.

Copper Canyon Harley Davidson in Butte provided the shiny-black Harley and the winner will also receive $3,000 towards a custom paint job - OR - $3,000 in accessories. Tickets can be purchase at the dealership, online HERE or you can stop by Billings Bike Night on 7/21 (High Horse Saloon) and 7/28 (Squire Lounge) and get your $20 tickets from a Special Olympics representative. Only 6,000 tickets will be sold.

Photo provided by Special Olympics Montana

You can help SOM by joining the Ride For Respect, June 24th.

If you skipped the Beartooth Rally last week, but still want to join fellow riders for a great trip, register now for the Billings area Ride For Respect. There are two routes.

195 mile ride over Beartooth Pass to Cooke City, then back over the Chief Joseph Highway before heading back to Billings.

556 mile "Iron Butt" ride over Beartooth Pass to Cooke City, then a huge loop through north central Wyoming before heading back to Billings.

You can register day-of at Beartooth Harley Davidson from 6:30 to 11 AM. Organizers say you don't have to ride a motorcycle to participate, so hop in anything with wheels for a fun day of beautiful scenery and good times.

Get our free mobile app

Photo provided by Special Olympics Montana

Facts about Special Olympics Montana.

Founded in 1970, over 2,000 athletes from 65 Montana counties now participate in the Special Olympics Montana and they expect those numbers to grow to 3,000 this decade. Approximately 2% of Montanans have intellectual disabilities, according to SOM. Athletes never pay for training, competitions or health exams and funding is provided by generous donors and companies in Montana. Town Pump has been a major sponsor of SOM for years. You can find out more about Special Olympics Montana HERE.

Words and Phrases That Prove Montanans Have an Accent