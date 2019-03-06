Win Complimentary Team Registration For St. Patty’s Pub Golf

The St. Patty's Pub Golf Classic has become an annual tradition in Billings and THIS SATURDAY, March 9 we tee off for another round of sippin' drinks and sinkin' putts.

We're giving away a complimentary team registration that will get five players (with one designated driver) in the competition for St. Patty's Pub Golf starting at The Stadium Club in the Heights 10am this Saturday (3/9).