Storm Destroys My Barn [VIDEO]

Mother nature always wins. I had a tornado over the weekend that destroyed what I thought was an indestructible cattle shed. The force literally pulled all the posts out of the ground. All 30 of them that were planted four feet deep. By the time the roof landed, it was 300 yards away from its original site. It's not so much the cost but the time and work it took to build it. So, this fall I'm thinking about having a Flakes Day at the ranch and asking for your help to reconstruct it in one day. I think it would be fun and I know you great people would be willing to help. I'll give you a save the date notice later, probably towards the end of September or so. I'll keep you posted, and thanks in advance.

