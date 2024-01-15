Is This Cold Good For Something? Read And See

It is cold.

I know the weather was brutal but when you think about it, storms like this are a boom to the economy. I don't know how many batteries and block heaters all the auto parts stores sold...but it had to be a new record.

Possible record sales.

Can you imagine what the farm stores and hardware stores did over the weekend with clothing and heat tape? It's crazy to think what they pulled in. With the snow, the snow plow drivers were out in force clearing parking lots.

Credit: Adam Winger on Unsplash

I'll bet you had to take a number if you needed a tow truck out there somewhere. There were cars abandoned all over the place this weekend. I'll bet you heard a lot of "Please leave your name and number and we'll get back to you as soon as possible."

The plumbers and furnace guys were probably busy 24 hours a day and probably won't catch up for weeks.

Make that money.

We had a call on Friday where a delivery driver for DoorDash or Run-A-Bun or whichever one said they would make 2 to 3 hundred dollars a day on tips. Not to mention how much fuel was burned letting cars and trucks run.

Credit: Zac Durant on Unsplash

So, you see sometimes there are some silver linings behind even the worst of times. I know this weekend cost me a pile that I wasn't planning on either but that's the nature of the beast.

The residual from this storm will last too, because people are not going to ever get caught in this situation again. I know, it did me and I guarantee you I will be even better prepared next time.