Study Says Montana is The Worst State for Electric Vehicles

I don't know about you, but I don't want to be halfway between Billings and Malta in the middle of February and then run out of electricity for my electric car. At least if I run out of gas, someone can just drive by with a fuel can and top me off.

Montana is such a huge state. Driving from one corner of the state to another is like driving from Chicago to Washington, D.C.

Apparently there is a new report out saying that Montana is basically the worst state to be in if you have an electric vehicle.

The Clunker Junker has been quoted by news outlets like the New York Post and others. They just came out with a report saying that Montana electric vehicle owners "are the most stressed in the country."

The Clunker Junker used an academic stress detection tool to analyze geotagged tweets to find the cities and states where EV infrastructure causes the most stress. Perhaps because Montana maintains one of the lowest EV uptake rates in the U.S. – and there are only 131 existing stations to serve America’s fourth-largest state by area, that's just one EV charging station every 1100 sq. miles. So it's understandable that Montana is stressed when it comes to electric driving.

Here’s a listing of each state’s results:

Credit Clunker Junker Credit Clunker Junker loading...

It should be noted that Montana will soon have several more charging stations, as the state is spending $43 million from the feds to install more electric vehicle charging stations. Montanans will remain skeptical, however.