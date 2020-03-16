Sunday Morning on CBS celebrated its 40th anniversary Sunday. They have had three different hosts during that time with hundreds of writers, researchers, and producers. It equates to 2100 shows and 3150 hours of programming. Mark and I have been on 32 years with no writers, researchers, or producers. We have done 7850 shows and over 39,000 hours of programming. Most importantly, we couldn't have done it without all of you. So here's to at least another 100 hours. See ya at 5 tomorrow.