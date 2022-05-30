There were several reports of gunfire coming from a vehicle driving around Billings late Saturday night and into Sunday morning (5/29).

According to a social media post from the Billings Police Department, a black vehicle was reported all over town "shooting guns out of it."

A Billings Police officer spotted the suspects and witnessed the "vehicle shoot at least one round," according to the Twitter post on @BillingsPD. The BPD officer then engaged in a short pursuit of the vehicle that ended with a crash.

Three suspects then fled the scene on foot. Two of the three suspects in the shooting were apprehended after a foot chase, according to Billings Police Sgt. Mansur via Twitter.

Billings Police recovered an "AR style rifle" and a stolen handgun from the suspect vehicle, according to the report on Twitter.

This story will be updated if more information on this incident is released by the Billings Police Department.

