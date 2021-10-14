Sweet Sacara the Pitty Mix Searching for Her Person in Billings

Our featured Wet Nose this week is a 4-year old female Pit Bull Terrier mix named Sacara. She's waiting for you at the Yellowstone Valley Animal Shelter.

Here's what our friends at the Yellowstone Valley Animal Shelter has to say about this lovable girl:

Sweet lady Sacara.. who couldn’t love this girl? Sacara was not given a fair chance at life, so we’re making sure she gets one now! This girl is in need of some groceries and TLC, so truly a full belly and lots of lovin’s is all she wants. She has potential to do well with other dogs, and kiddos! She might do well with cats if introduced properly.

If your family would like to find out more about adopting Sacara, or to set up a time to meet her at the shelter, CLICK HERE.

YVAS is looking for dedicated families to join their foster program and shelter animals in their own homes. According to the Yellowstone Valley Animal Shelter, foster families "provide care and attention to these animals until they are ready to come back to the shelter and find their forever home."

To find out more information about joining the foster program at YVAS, CLICK HERE.

There are more DOGS who are looking for their forever home at the Yellowstone Valley Animal Shelter. CLICK HERE to find your special companion.

To see the CATS that are available for adoption at YVAS, CLICK HERE.

What do I do if I lose my pet?

Yellowstone Valley Animal Shelter has some tips on what to do when your pet is lost, or if you find a lost animal. CLICK HERE to get details.

