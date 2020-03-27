Take a Breath

Wow, what a week. Take a deep breath this weekend and relax. Things are getting better. Your wealth is growing again and just think today in Montana only 18 people got sick. That's good news. Take your vitamins and get some natural vitamin D outside. Let's all tackle whatever they throw at us next week. They can't beat us and break our spirit. Our resolve is greater than anything a virus can do. We'll come out of this stronger than ever in this adventure. It will make us more responsible and resilient in the future. Hang in there, keep your head up. There are so many worse things and we'll be back Monday at 5.