I’m Exhausted: When Paul Is Tired of Paul

Enter your number to get our free mobile app

This has been a trying week for me. First, I want to apologize for loving my country, but I have been relentless in trying to convince people how important this election is. I know that just a little of that goes a long way. Believe me, it wore me out this week. Now add all the COVID stuff as of late and a couple of winter storms and I'm toast. I even had too much Paul this week. I'm going home this weekend to work, but I'm going to do something I haven't done for some time. I'm going to take my dog and go for a long walk in the hills to clear my mind. Just forget about things for a while. It's therapy for me, and that's something I could use right now. Have a great weekend. Happy Halloween, and we'll see ya back here on Monday.