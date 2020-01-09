Tester on Impeachment: “The Cake is Already Baked”

Let them eat cake. Or better yet, force them to eat cake. For nearly three years Congressional Democrats have been pushing the Russia collusion hoax and forcing Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) to bake the impeachment cake. Now, after the whole effort backfired on Congressional Democrats, someone should force them to eat it

Well, when it comes to impeachment- "the cake is already baked." That's what liberal Sen. Jon Tester (D-MT) had to say in this latest Politico piece which notes that several Senate Democrats are now breaking from Speaker Pelosi, and calling on her to transmit the articles of impeachment to the Senate:

“We need to get folks to testify and we need more information ... but nonetheless, I’m ready,” Tester said. “I don’t know what leverage we have. It looks like the cake is already baked.”

Here's one reaction that came in early Thursday morning via the Montana politics (#MTPol) hashtag on Twitter: