The Best Super Bowl Commercial According to Paul

I thought the best commercial of the day during the Super bowl was the add from New York Life. It talked about living a good life. It started with your dedication to your wife and family, then moved on to doing good things for others, living responsibly and respectfully, and taking care of your elderly family members. It just hit home with me as I struggle with the things that everyday life can bring. It was a good lesson for all of us to really think of the things that truly matter.

Enter your number to get our free mobile app