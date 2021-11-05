So a couple of my friends are taking a much-deserved girls trip to beautiful Cody Wyoming. They were cool (and smart) enough to invite me, but I couldn't make this trip. Next time ladies!

As they are driving through our BEAUTIFUL state they came across a herd of elk just by Paradise Valley. Elk are such cool animals and seeing any large herds/groups of animals enjoying the wild country side is always a site to see.

Elk is a delicious healthy meat option. And I am a girl that definitely likes her meat...preferably medium rare. It has a ton of nutritional value, as it is HIGH in protein and LOW in fats and cholesterol. It is super good in stews, add in some carrots, celery, and potatoes and you have yourself a perfect fall dinner.

The last I checked Ted's had elk on their menu and so did Open Range. Click the highlighted names to see what is on their current menus. You can also head to Daniels Gourmet Meats for some other delicious elk options.

Not only is Daniels Gourmet Meats stocked with amazing meats and seafood but they also are going to be at the Kenyon Nobel Event November 10th. The Taste Of Traeger Holiday Cooking Class goes from 6 pm to 830 pm. You can get tickets right HERE or in store at their Bozeman location. You won't want to miss out on the event OR the prizes after.

