The Interstate At Three Forks Is Going to Be Busy This Summer

You might want to keep your eyes open for a few road construction projects around Three Forks because they will definitely slow you down if you are traveling.

The Montana Department of Transportation has several road projects happening not only in Bozeman and around the Gallatin Valley but there are a few near Three Forks that could delay summer traffic for a while.

One of their major projects will be the construction of a new rest area on US 287, west of I-90 off of the exit. The new rest area will be the most modern rest area in Montana. This area will have ample parking, huge restrooms and areas to stretch your legs, and more. The thing is, this whole project won't start construction till the end of the summer in 2021 and the final rest area won't be opened till 2022. So this whole project is going to be a lengthy process and might slow down traffic on US 287 north.

mattheweadams/Getty Images

Not only is that project going to be underway soon but we must not forget all of US 287 between Three Forks and Townsend is still being worked on. They are moving closer to Three Forks but if you plan on going to Helena anytime soon you might want to take an alternate route so you don't get slowed up by RV's, trailers, folks with boats, and slow vehicles.

For all details on current and future road construction projects happening around the Gallatin Valley, check out the Montana Department of Transportation.