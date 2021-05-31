The Latest on Permitless Carry Challenge in Montana

As expected, the anti-gun activists are moving forward with their efforts to block permitless carry in Montana. House Bill 102 was signed into law by Gov. Greg Gianforte (R-MT) earlier this year, allowing permitless carry across Montana, including college campuses.

As expected, a liberal district judge in the capital city of Helena ruled against permitless carry after the liberal-dominated state supreme court rejected an earlier attempt to intervene. The Montana Supreme Court ruled that the case had to be heard at the district level first.

For those who missed this latest news about permitless carry, the Associated Press featured an update just before the Memorial Day weekend:

The law passed earlier this year would have gone into effect June 1. The temporary order issued by Judge Mike McMahon of the Lewis and Clark County District Court sets a June 7 hearing in the case.

As we've previously reported, a newly elected governor, huge GOP majorities in the state legislature, and hard work from groups like the Montana Shooting Sports Association, delivered major victories here in Montana when it comes to our gun rights. Of course, one of the biggest victories was HB 102 by Rep Seth Berglee (R-Joliet) the bill that is described as permitless carry. Some may even refer to it as "constitutional carry."

Now, the anti-gun activists are using their buddies in the courts to try and get their way.

Gary Marbut with the Montana Shooting Sports Association says his organization is looking to file a motion to intervene in the case. He says the Board of Regents, which oversees the Montana University System, is using all sorts of excuses for why they can't implement campus carry

This is all part of the tantrum the BoR has thrown over campus carry and the legal theories the lawyers are desperately trying to gin up to impress judges.

Gary Marbut: This is all part of the tantrum the BoR has thrown over campus carry and the legal theories the lawyers are desperately trying to gin up to impress judges.

Check out the full response from Marbut on the MSSA Facebook page.