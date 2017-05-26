To me, Memorial Day is the most important holiday we have because it is about remembering brave men and women who gave their lives for our freedom.

The American Revolution: 50,000 lives lost.

The War of 1812: 19,505 lives lost.

The Mexican American War: 17,435 lives lost.

The Civil War: 1,084,938 lives lost.

The Spanish American War: 4068 lives lost.

World War I: 1,320,518 lives lost.

World War II: 1,076,245 lives lost.

Korean War: 128,650 lives lost.

The Vietnam War: 211,512 lives lost.

The Persian Gulf War: 1143 lives lost.

The Iraq War: 36,710 lives lost.

The War in Afghanistan: 4442 lives lost.

God bless all of them for their sacrifice.