The Most Important Holiday
To me, Memorial Day is the most important holiday we have because it is about remembering brave men and women who gave their lives for our freedom.
The American Revolution: 50,000 lives lost.
The War of 1812: 19,505 lives lost.
The Mexican American War: 17,435 lives lost.
The Civil War: 1,084,938 lives lost.
The Spanish American War: 4068 lives lost.
World War I: 1,320,518 lives lost.
World War II: 1,076,245 lives lost.
Korean War: 128,650 lives lost.
The Vietnam War: 211,512 lives lost.
The Persian Gulf War: 1143 lives lost.
The Iraq War: 36,710 lives lost.
The War in Afghanistan: 4442 lives lost.
God bless all of them for their sacrifice.