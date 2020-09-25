The Slippery Slope of Medical Mandates

Enter your number to get our free mobile app

We have all of these medical mandates put into place by our Governor and our county health director. We heard today that numerous pharmaceutical companies are in the final stages of their vaccine testing. When one is approved, will the Governor and health director be able to mandate the vaccine? They have mandated masks, social-distancing, crowd size, and quarantines, so what if they mandate the vaccine? I'd imagine you couldn't fly, couldn't go to school, and probably other things unless you had the mandated vaccine. If legally they can't do that, then what legal weight do they have with the others? I don't know the answers but don't be shocked if mandatory COVID vaccines are something they try. Have a good weekend and we'll see ya Monday at 5.