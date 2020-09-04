The Theme for Labor Day Weekend in Montana: Just Don’t

Enter your number to get our free mobile app

We are about the only place around where you can get heat exhaustion and frostbite within 24 hours. It's going to be a dangerous weekend with the fire danger so volatile. I'm going to be on edge all weekend with 100 degrees and 40 mph winds. The theme for the weekend should be JUST DON'T. Anything that could be remotely dangerous, don't. After Monday we should be in a better position if all goes well. For you campers and boaters, fishermen, etc. please watch those tow chains they're just as dangerous as a match. I know I worry too much, but that's my job. Mark takes care of the good time, I'll do the worrying. Stay safe and we'll see ya back here on Tuesday. Maybe we'll have a snow day.