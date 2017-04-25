Losing your phone is NEVER fun. That happened to one of my co-workers last week. In the end she had to use her insurance and get an entirely new phone but she learned some things along the way.

1.) You can track your lost phone using this service. However, the location tracker must be on on your phone. (Rumor has it that keeping location turned off on your phone doesn't actually save your phone battery. It only uses the battery when you're using an app that uses location.)

2.) You can use this same service to ring your phone at maximum volume for 5 minutes. This works even when the location is off and when the phone is set to silent or vibrate.

3.) Most apps that you might be missing on your phone have a mobile version, including Uber. You'll need to know your sign in information, and if it is an app associated with a credit card you'll probably have to prove you know the card numbers again.

4.) If you are paying for a phone insurance plan, you may find out during this time of loss that it isn't the best fit for you. For example, it was going to take her one to three days to receive her phone via her Assurion insurance plan. She had to fill out a bunch of paperwork, including an affidavit that had to be printed out, signed, scanned and sent back to them. Then they had to approve the claim, which takes up to three hours, and then she had to go back into the claim and fill out more forms to complete it.

5) All of the text messages and voice mails that she received while her phone was missing, showed up when she turned on her new phone. She was also asked if she wanted to add back on all of her apps, settings and even her text messages from the past 90 days.

In the end, everything came out alright but it's never a fun time when you lose something like this.