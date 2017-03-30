Thomas Rhett Drops Brand-New Single, ‘Craving You’ [LISTEN]

Thomas Rhett's new single is here! The singer has released, "Craving You," an '80s-inspired, uptempo song featuring Maren Morris.

Backed by a thumping beat, Morris sings about the girl who's like a drug to him. Morris' voice can be heard in the background on the song's chorus: "You're like that cigarette / That shot of 100 proof / No matter how much I get, I'm always craving / That feeling when we kiss / The way your body moves / No matter how much I get, I'm always craving you." She also harmonizes more outwardly with Rhett during the latter half of the track.

"Craving You" is one of the new songs that Rhett has been performing live during his Home Team Tour. It was written by Julian Bunetta and Dave Barnes, during a co-writing session that Rhett was supposed to be part of as well; Rhett was sick at home, but when the guys sent him the track, he was "blown away by the longing-ness of the story" and loved its vibe.

Rhett calls "Craving You" "a little bit emotional, a little bit tense," and adds that working with Morris was "amazing."

"It was so nice to be able to work with -- you know, there's a lot of females that are killing it right now, and Maren is definitely one of those girls whose voice is just undeniably powerful and soulful, and on top of that, [she's] just a really, really sweet person to work with," Rhett says. "I think she just adds so much life and so much intensity to this song."

"Craving You" is the first single from Rhett's forthcoming third studio album; it is available for download via iTunes. Rhett and Morris will be performing the song on the 2017 ACM Awards on Sunday (April 2)

Rhett kicked off his Home Team Tour in late February; Kelsea Ballerini, Russell Dickerson and Ryan Hurd are acting as special guests throughout the trek. Rhett will be headlining Country Jam 2017 in Colorado this June, and he and wife Lauren are preparing for the arrival of both a biological baby girl and a child they're adopting from Africa.

Hear Thomas Rhett's "Craving You" (Feat. Maren Morris)

10 Too-Cute-for-Words Pictures of Thomas Rhett and Lauren Akins