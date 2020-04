If you are one of the many who like a real Christmas tree over the holidays, here is a recipe that will help you keep it fresh.

Take a quart of water and add:

2 tablespoons of lemon juice

1 tablespoon of sugar

A little less than a tablespoon of bleach.

The lemon juice provides sap formation, the sugar provides the tree energy and the bleach keeps the mold out of the tree stand.

Don’t ever let it run dry or the living process is stopped.

Good luck!

