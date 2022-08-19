I have just gone through an exhilarating and painful experience. One I definitely do not recommend to anyone, not even my worst enemy. It is, without question, the most painful thing I've ever eaten, and certainly one that I'm sure my family will question why I ate in the first place. But, I did it. Through excruciating heat and about a quarter of a half gallon of milk, this was my experience with the One Chip Challenge.

The First Thing I Noticed Was How Bad it Tasted

I've never before tasted what the Carolina Reaper and Trinidad Moruga Scorpion peppers tasted like, but this chip had both in its seasoning. Right off the bat, I wanted to spit it out because of how bitter and dry the chip tasted. It was like eating really disgusting sand; sand that had a lot of spice in it. It wasn't too terrible at first. However, it was about 30 seconds in when the pain really started to build up.

The heat became absolutely unbearable. My nose, eyes, and tongue were inflamed and leaking. My armpits were sweating. I couldn't make noises other than moans and yells. And, my body was insistent on rejecting the devilish corn chip. But, I knew it wouldn't be good if it came up, so did my best to keep it down. After a trip to the restroom to try and focus and comprehend the pain, it began to finally subside after about 5 minutes. My full reaction is below. Viewer discretion is advised.

The Aftermath

I'm not going to sugarcoat it, the pain is still there, even as I type this. My stomach has been incredibly irritated, and hiccups have been coming and going. At one point, I even had to lie down in our production room in order to try and alleviate some of the stomach pain I was having. However, I think the worst of it is over. At least, until I inevitably have to go to the restroom later.

Get our free mobile app

I do not recommend anyone try this challenge. You will feel pain. However, if you would like to get a spicy chip of your own, you can find the website with all the details here. I made it through, but my journey is still wearing on my body. If you do decide to do it, I'm so sorry, but let me know how it went. I'm sure you'd probably last longer than I did in the challenge.

10 Great Salads You'll Find in Billings Here are 10 great salads in Billings.