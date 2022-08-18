Top Billings Restaurants People Would Eat Their Last Meal At

Yesterday on our socials, I asked YOU where your last meal would be here in Billings, and what you'd get. Below, we dive into those responses, and I'll share MY choice.

The List of Places

After a 12-hour poll, here's the official list of options from our fans:

Cook It Myself

Play Inn

Play Inn

Stacked

Stacked

Julianos

Julianos

Jake's Downtown

Jake's Downtown

Texas Roadhouse

Texas Roadhouse

Montana Brewing Company

Montana Brewing Company

Stella's

Stella's

Taco Bell

Taco Bell

Famous Dave's

Famous Dave's

The Windmill

The Windmill

Hitts The Spot

Hitts The Spot

The Vig

The Vig

Kal's Chicken Coop

Kal's Chicken Coop

The Midway

The Midway

Mackenzie River Pizza

Mackenzie River Pizza

The Second Shift

The Second Shift

Cajun Phatty's

Cajun Phatty's

La Palmita

La Palmita

Crazy Taco Food Truck

Nowhere in Billings

Montana Club

Montana Club

Blues BBQ

Blues BBQ

Rib and Chop

Rib and Chop

3 North Bar and Grill

3 North Bar and Grill

Buffalo Block

Buffalo Block

The Top Spots, As Chosen By You

After collecting all the comments together, here's the official list of the Top Billings Restaurants To Have Your Last Meal At!

Rib and Chop House

Rib and Chop House

Well known across Montana, Rib and Chop House is a go-to for many Montanans. With their robust menu offerings, and overall go reviews, you'll be sure to find a great meal at Rib and Chop House. The resounding choice, however, was not ribs or a steak. Instead, our fans say to have the salmon! Guess I need to give it a try...

Montana Brewing Company

TIED: Cook It Myself & Montana Brewing Company

Both are great options, though I am no chef, so I would go the route of the MBC. Great food and atmosphere, plus the ability to enjoy a cold one with your dinner on the patio! Our Commenters suggested their Green Chili Enchilada or the Greek Zorba Flatbread. Personally, I'd go with their Mac N' Cheese.

Jake's Downtown

Top Spot: Jake's Downtown

Finally, everyone enjoys Jake's Downtown. Even us here at Townsquare, located inside the 23rd floor of the Townsquare (DoubleTree) Tower, visit Jake's now and again for a great meal! Commenters suggested a Steak (of course), Seafood Pasta, and Chicken Ala Jake. Personally, their Salmon Plank with raspberry on top and garlic mash was my choice on the last visit... and will be my next visit!

My Choice for the Last Meal in Billings

Now that we're heard from you, here's my personal choice for the last meal in Billings.

Drum roll, please...

Taco Bell. KIDDING, though Keith... we saw that. And we are ashamed of you.

I'd choose Walker's Grill Downtown, and I'd get their Wagyu Burger (and as a backup, Last Chance Pub for their Fish and Chips. YUM)... but wait! In writing this article, that burger has been removed from the menu?!?! The heckin' heck, Walker's! Oh well. I still love their food.

Do you agree? Let us know on the app!