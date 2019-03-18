Unlimited Coffee For Five Dollars a Month in Billings
No clickbait here. You can legitimately get unlimited coffee for five dollars a month right here in Billings. What's the catch? Well, there are two:
- You have to install an app
- The coffee is from Burger King
That second point isn't meant to be a slam on Burger King's coffee, but if you're a coffee snob who's accustomed to multi-thousand dollar machines prepping your coffee by a barista, I'm guessing you don't normally get your coffee from BK.
One of my brothers gets a minimum of three Starbucks coffees every day of the week. Counting the tips and taxes, he's in for no less than $15 a day. In other words, he spends a car payment worth of cash on coffee every month, but there is no way in Hell he would go for the sensible cheap coffee solution. So, I acknowledge this isn't for everyone, but if you're looking for a cheaper way to get your fix, this might be it.
As a final thought, coffee at BK will typically set you back $1, so as long as you drink more than 5 a month, you'll come out ahead.