Unlimited Coffee For Five Dollars a Month in Billings

One of my brothers gets a minimum of three Starbucks coffees every day of the week. Counting the tips and taxes, he's in for no less than $15 a day. In other words, he spends a car payment worth of cash on coffee every month, but there is no way in Hell he would go for the sensible cheap coffee solution. So, I acknowledge this isn't for everyone, but if you're looking for a cheaper way to get your fix, this might be it.