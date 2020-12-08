US regulators post positive review of Pfizer vaccine data

Enter your number to get our free mobile app

By LAURAN NEERGAARD and MATTHEW PERRONE Associated Press

WASHINGTON (AP) — U.S. health regulators have posted a positive review of Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine as they near a decision on whether to allow use of the shot. The review posted online Tuesday by the Food and Drug Administration offers the world the first detailed look at the evidence behind the shot, which was co-developed with BioNTech. FDA scientists said the shots worked well in older adults, a key group. The FDA review comes before a Thursday meeting where a panel of independent experts will scrutinize the data and vote on whether to recommend use of the vaccine. A U.S. decision to authorize the vaccine is expected within days.