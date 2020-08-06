BREAKING: Big Sky Conference Cancels Football Season

Multiple sources are reporting tonight (8/6) that after a meeting earlier today, Big Sky conference university presidents have decided to cancel the upcoming fall football season.

KULR-8 News adds,

Big Sky athletic directors have reportedly proposed an eight-game conference football schedule in the spring and a three-game nonconference schedule for this fall.

The Big Sky conference includes teams from Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Montana, Oregon, Utah and Washington. So... no Cats vs. Griz this year, huh? No tailgate parties in Zootown or Bozeman? Could 2020 get any more disappointing?

Meanwhile, RiverStone Health is hoping to release their guideline for fall high school sports in the next week. One has to wonder how that is going to work out. If college ball can't figure it out, MLB has had problems with COVID-19 in its teams, and multiple NFL players are opting not to play this year (well before the season even starts), it could continue to be a pretty bleak year for sports. Ugh.