WATCH: Bison Put On Powerful Show In Yellowstone Campground

If you've ever been lucky enough to see a pair of Bull Bison sparring, you know it's an intense battle until one decides he's had enough. Imagine the excitement level if you were just waking up from a nap, looked out of your tent and there were two enormous bison in your front yard duking it out!!

The power of these animals is incredible and their size is impressive. According to the National Park Service mature bulls are up to 6'5" high, 12.5 feet long and weigh up to 2,000 pounds! That's bigger than a Mitsubishi Mirage, a car that only weighs about 1973 pounds (according to Motortrend). So imagine 2 of those cars going bumper to bumper and flooring it!

The visitors that took this video were lucky enough to have ring side seats for this battle of dominance. The video was taking nearly a decade ago, but the story is the same today. When you visit Yellowstone, you're a guest in the home of the Bison and they don't care about your schedule.

According to NPS.gov Yellowstone has been the home of Bison continuously since prehistoric times and the herd you see today are pure Bison bloodline with a Bison only lineage. Meaning, they have zero genes from cattle as you will find in many Bison outside of Yellowstone, making the experience of seeing them even more special.

From the video you can see that most of the campsites are pretty empty of people and there are very few cars, so this must have happened while everyone was out driving around the park looking to get a picture of a bison. Oh how upset will they be when they return and see that a major Bison Battle had taken place in their front yard.

