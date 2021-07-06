[WATCH] Massive Fireball Streaks Across Sky in SW Montana

A fireball entered the atmosphere during the early morning hours of July 3 in Montana. A video of the natural phenomenon was shared on the Montana Learning Center Facebook page on Sunday, July 4.

The following footage was filmed at 4:14 a.m. on Saturday, July 3. The fireball could be seen directly above Canyon Ferry Lake near Townsend, Montana. It's not a fireworks show, but it's still really cool.

The object in the video isn't actually a fireball. It's a meteor. The bright flash in the sky is caused by the size of the meteor or shooting star. The footage was captured using the Montana Learning Center’s all-sky camera, which provides a 180-degree view of the sky and can be accessed from anywhere in the world, as long as the viewer has an internet connection.

In addition to a view of the sky, the camera offers predictions for auroras based on solar storms, an overlay of the constellations, nightly time-lapse videos, and images detailing the travels of the stars overhead each night.

The Montana Learning Center at Canyon Ferry Lake offers science summer camps for children in grades 1 through 12, aerospace programs for middle and high school students in collaboration with NESSP, the Museum of Flight, and the University of Washington, and teacher training programs.

The best part is that anyone can view the Montana Learning Center's all-sky camera at any time, from anywhere in the world. Click here to check out the camera.

If you'd like to build your own all-sky camera, instructions can be found here.