A mountain goat kid was killed by a dog earlier this summer on one of the more popular recreation areas in the Bridger Mountains, and Montana Fish, Wildlife & Parks is reminding hikers and pet owners to give wildlife plenty of space.

FWP responded to a report of a dead mountain goat kid along the Fairy Lake Trail. After conducting a necropsy, wildlife officials determined the kid was likely killed by a dog.

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A Popular Place for People and Wildlife

The Fairy Lake area offers an extensive network of trails, including the 24-mile Bridger Foothills National Recreation Trail, which runs from the Bozeman area to Fairy Lake.

The U.S. Forest Service lists Fairy Lake as a campground, picnic area, and trail access point in the Bridgers. It's a beautiful area and a favorite destination for hikers, campers, anglers, and other outdoor enthusiasts. I visited many times when I was growing up in the Gallatin Valley.

On a visit to Fairy Lake in summer 2024, the trailheads and parking lots were packed, and we were dodging logging trucks and vehicles on the way in and out. It's still gorgeous, but it's certainly far more crowded now than it was in the 90s.

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With that many people and pets enjoying the area, encounters with wildlife are bound to happen.

Montana's Mountain Goats Need All the Help They Can Get

Mountain goats aren't exactly one of Montana's most abundant big-game animals. A Montana FWP analysis estimated about 3,685 mountain goats in populations managed by the agency in 2016, with another 2,225 goats living in the Montana portions of Glacier and Yellowstone national parks.

FWP says native mountain goat populations outside Glacier National Park have declined substantially. Current numbers are estimated to be three to four times lower than the roughly 4,100 goats estimated during surveys in the 1940s.

Mountain goats also aren't particularly fast at replacing themselves.

Females typically don't have their first kid until they're 3 or 4 years old, usually have only one kid at a time, and may not produce a kid every year. That makes the loss of even one young goat significant (and sad).

Photo by Holly Mandarich on Unsplash Photo by Holly Mandarich on Unsplash

Keep Your Dog Under Control

Montana law prohibits people from purposely, knowingly, or negligently allowing a dog to chase, stalk, pursue, attack, or kill a hooved game animal.

FWP is asking visitors to help prevent situations like this by keeping dogs under control, giving wildlife plenty of room, and securing food and other attractants.

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