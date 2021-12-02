A topic in Montana, and actually across the United States and Canada, is the concerns about Missing/Murdered Indigenous People (MMIP). It seems like when an Indigenous Person goes missing, we don't always hear about it and if we do, it is a short-lived media frenzy.

If you just take a minute right now and think about it, can you name more than one Indigenous Missing or Murdered Person case that has had National News Coverage?

I can personally think of two cases, both happened in the state of North Dakota. I was living there at the time, that is how I knew about those cases, because they were close to home, not because they were covered nationally.

Ashley Loring Heavyrunner. This is a name everyone in Montana should know, but there is a good chance we don't. People.com did a story about Ashley, who went missing in 2017 from the Montana Blackfeet Indian Reservation. You can read that story HERE.

Dr. Phil recently filmed an episode about MMIP and the lack of awareness the Indigenous People receive. Here are a couple of clips from the show. Please watch them and inform yourself about the topic. (6:24 starts Ashley's story)

This episode aired on November 30th, 2021.

You can check out Youtube for more information on this specific episode.

This is an interview with Ellie Bundy, Salish and Kootenai Tribal Member Of Montana. Skip to 3:00 to see what she has to say regarding MMIP.

A podcast called "Up and Vanished" also tells the story of Ashley Loring. Check out season three to get more details regarding the 20-year-old's disappearance from the Blackfeet Indian Reservation. Listen to it HERE.

If you have any information regarding Ashley Loring or Ashley Heavyrunner, which she also went by, you are encouraged to call the FBI's Salt Lake City Field Office at 801-579-1400 or 1-800-CALL-FBI. You can also submit tips online at tips.fbi.gov.

