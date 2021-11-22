WATCH the Ridiculous 90s Pontiac Montana Mini Van Commercials

It is hard to believe that we are as far away from the '90s as the '90s were from the '60s. Considered one of the better decades we had, the '90s were filled with technological innovation. The internet and the "dot com boom" led to larger horizons for all of us. But, do you remember another one of the greatest innovations to come out of the '90s? I'm talking about the minivan with attitude. The Pontiac Montana.

A minivan so awesome they named it after the most awesome state in the country.

The Pontiac Montana commercials used to always crack me up. Partly because they were so stereotypical of Montana. When people from places like Florida and New York think of Montana, all they can imagine are cowboys riding horses and robbing trains. The folks at Pontiac figured that is how they would market a minivan. Just feature a bunch of outlaws and cattlemen, and men all over the country will no longer think of a minivan as poorly as they used to.

For years, the minivan was a sign that the life you once knew was gone forever. No longer could you save up for that muscle car or jacked-up pickup. All that money is now going to diapers, braces, and a college fund. The mere thought of owning a minivan was torture for men. That is until the geniuses in the marketing department at Pontiac made the minivan look far more badass than just a "grocery getter."

Check out some of the best and most ridiculous Pontiac Montana commercials from the 90s.

