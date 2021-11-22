What’s Next For Montana State Bobcats Football?

The Bobcats went on the road Saturday and headed to Missoula to take on the Griz. With bars and restaurants packed with Bobcats fans hoping for a win, it wasn't long into the first quarter that we, as fans, realized, we need to be on our A-game.

Townsquare media

It wasn't a happy Saturday for Bobcat fans as the game continued to go downhill quickly. With the Bobcats scoring their only touchdown with less than a minute left in the game, the Cats were looking at their second loss of the season. The Griz came out ahead with a final score of 29-10.

Lewis Wright

So now where do our Cats go?

What's next?

With the loss to Missoula, the Cats were given an 8th seed spot in the NCAA FCS Playoffs. The Cats have a first-round bye, which means they will play the winner of the UT Martin and Missouri State Game, which takes place in Springfield, Missouri.

Their first playoff game will take place at 2 p.m. Saturday, December 4th AT home in Bobcat Stadium.

IF the Bobcats were to win on December 4th, they will likely play at Sam Houston in the quarters on December 10th or 11th. You can follow the games on different streaming services. The good news is we get at least one game guaranteed and it is right here at home in Bobcat Stadium.

CHECK IT OUT: 100 sports records and the stories behind them

TACKLE THESE: Check Out the Best Uniforms In Each NFL Team's History