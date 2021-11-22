Montana AG Tells Healthcare Workers to “Hang in There”

Getty Images

Montana's Attorney General has already been successful in blocking Joe Biden's federal OSHA vaccine mandate, so what about the CMS mandate when it comes to our healthcare workers here in Montana?

"My advice is: hang in there." That's what Attorney General Austin Knudsen (R-MT) told me late last week regarding healthcare workers who are being told that they have to meet a December 5th deadline.

Get the jab or lose your job is threat coming from several hospitals due to Biden's Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS) mandate. Forcing employees to get the COVID 19 vaccine is against Montana law, but hospitals are saying that the feds will shut off their funding if they don't comply with Biden's mandate.

Knudsen says he is optimistic they will get a good ruling out of the federal courts prior to the December 5th deadline.

AG Knudsen: I think we're going to get the correct ruling out of this judge. Again, I can't make any promises. But I would tell your healthcare workers please, please keep coming to work. Please, we need you. You are so desperately needed by your patients. Hang in there. We got this thing going as fast as we could. It's the single biggest issue in my office right now. My solicitor has burned a lot of midnight oil working on this and getting it filed because it's that important, but I think we're gonna have a ruling probably within a week or two. But I do think it's going to be before that mandate of December 4th.

Full audio below.

 

READ ON: See the States Where People Live the Longest

Stacker used data from the 2020 County Health Rankings to rank every state's average life expectancy from lowest to highest. The 2020 County Health Rankings values were calculated using mortality counts from the 2016-2018 National Center for Health Statistics. The U.S. Census 2019 American Community Survey and America's Health Rankings Senior Report 2019 data were also used to provide demographics on the senior population of each state and the state's rank on senior health care, respectively.

Read on to learn the average life expectancy in each state.
Filed Under: Coronavirus/COVID-19
Categories: Health, Montana News, Politics
Comments
Leave A Comment
Back To Top