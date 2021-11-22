Montana AG Tells Healthcare Workers to “Hang in There”

Montana's Attorney General has already been successful in blocking Joe Biden's federal OSHA vaccine mandate, so what about the CMS mandate when it comes to our healthcare workers here in Montana?

"My advice is: hang in there." That's what Attorney General Austin Knudsen (R-MT) told me late last week regarding healthcare workers who are being told that they have to meet a December 5th deadline.

Get the jab or lose your job is threat coming from several hospitals due to Biden's Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS) mandate. Forcing employees to get the COVID 19 vaccine is against Montana law, but hospitals are saying that the feds will shut off their funding if they don't comply with Biden's mandate.

Knudsen says he is optimistic they will get a good ruling out of the federal courts prior to the December 5th deadline.

AG Knudsen: I think we're going to get the correct ruling out of this judge. Again, I can't make any promises. But I would tell your healthcare workers please, please keep coming to work. Please, we need you. You are so desperately needed by your patients. Hang in there. We got this thing going as fast as we could. It's the single biggest issue in my office right now. My solicitor has burned a lot of midnight oil working on this and getting it filed because it's that important, but I think we're gonna have a ruling probably within a week or two. But I do think it's going to be before that mandate of December 4th.

Full audio below.