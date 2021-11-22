Rising Country Artist Stops In Montana To Spread Some Holiday Cheer
It is my favorite time of the year! Holiday spirit starting to line the streets, Christmas lights starting to make an appearance around town on all the houses, and my favorite part, holiday music!
There is nothing like waking up, having a cup of coffee, and listening to Christmas music. It just has a way of warming the heart and putting me in a great mood.
Meet Callie Twisselman, Montana. A country girl at heart, Twisselman spent her childhood on her 7th generation grain and cattle ranch. Knowing she loved country music from a young age, Twisselman has pushed herself every day for the last few years:
“There is something about Nashville that inspires you. I wrote about as many songs the first month here as I did in one year of living in California. I never felt more certain of anything in my life, this is where I am supposed to be.”-Callie Twisselman
Twisselman is just one of the AMAZING performers you will see at Cirque Musica Holiday Spectacular.
Tonight you can catch the holiday spirit right here in Bozeman. Cirque Musica Holiday Spectacular is in town and it is the perfect way to start your week. Grab the family and head to the Brick Breeden Fieldhouse Theater.
Get your tickets right HERE. The show starts at 6 PM with a few seats still available.