We Found More Inspiring Stories to Lift Your Spirits

We can all use a daily dose of inspiration during a time where so much is unknown. As the coronavirus spreads, so do the stories of Americans doing good for each other.

Here's a compilation of positive news to keep you looking on the bright side of life:

More than 100 people participated in a drive-by birthday party for an Alabama resident celebrating her 100th birthday in quarantine. It got so big, the local police department had to help with traffic control.



While Billings is howling at 8pm nightly, Canada is doing the most Canadian thing possible to support those on the front lines. Going outside at 7pm to bang their hockey sticks on the ground.

Owners of a Florida restaurant are selling off their rare liquor collection to raise funds so they can continue to pay their employees. A 25-year old bottle of bourbon was their most expensive bottle that was expected to go for $20,000. An anonymous customer bought it for $40,000.

A college student in Kentucky is creating a mask for those who are hearing impaired or deaf. Each mask has a plastic cutout in the middle making lip reading possible.

