We Found More Inspiring Stories to Lift Your Spirits
We can all use a daily dose of inspiration during a time where so much is unknown. As the coronavirus spreads, so do the stories of Americans doing good for each other.
Here's a compilation of positive news to keep you looking on the bright side of life:
More than 100 people participated in a drive-by birthday party for an Alabama resident celebrating her 100th birthday in quarantine. It got so big, the local police department had to help with traffic control.
Owners of a Florida restaurant are selling off their rare liquor collection to raise funds so they can continue to pay their employees. A 25-year old bottle of bourbon was their most expensive bottle that was expected to go for $20,000. An anonymous customer bought it for $40,000.
A college student in Kentucky is creating a mask for those who are hearing impaired or deaf. Each mask has a plastic cutout in the middle making lip reading possible.
