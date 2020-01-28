Strangers Lift SUV Off Woman; Adorable 3-Year Old Catches Fish

After a tough few days, we need something to lift our spirits. Here's some good news, and a cute video that will put a smile on your face.

Spontaneous teamwork may have saved the life of a 25 year old woman who was walking in New York City on Sunday, when somehow she was pinned under an SUV. Over a dozen strangers worked together to lift the nearly 5,000 pound vehicle off the woman who was able to roll out.



A video recorded last year of a dad and son fishing in Alaska is going viral. Watch as 3-year old Maverick Kai Jaeger reels in a "big one!"