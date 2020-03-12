Wendy’s Breaking Ground on New Laurel Location

The rumors are true. Laurel is getting its first Wendy's. This is great news for far west-enders and residents of Park City, Columbus, Joliet, etc. I stopped by the new location this week and saw plenty of heavy equipment prepping the site (situated directly between Taco Bell and Reese and Ray's IGA, behind Beartooth Grill).

Credit: Michael Foth TSM

A representative from the Grand Avenue store told me they are shooting for an opening date of July 1st. Pending any weather or construction delays, the store will be open just in time for Laurel's biggest week of the year, the 4th of July. It sounds like they are utilizing mostly local contractors for the construction work. The two company vehicles I saw on the site are both based in Billings. It blows my mind that they can build a restaurant in just four months when it takes almost a year to build a house.

Credit: Michael Foth TSM

Wendy's is one of my favorite fast food options, so I'm pretty excited to be getting a franchise in my neighborhood. People rave about Chick-fil-a, but I honestly prefer Wendy's spicy chicken sandwich. Oh! And the spicy chicken nuggets... yum. Wendy's has been generating quite the buzz with their latest launch of a breakfast menu, to mostly positive reviews. What is your favorite Wendy's menu item? Reach out with the Message Us button on the free Hawk Mobile App - get it below.