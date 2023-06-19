Fast Food Chains, Record Breakers, and Mark Wilson

We had an article last week about a couple that was attempting to eat at every Texas Roadhouse location is America. And last week they checked off number 337. That leaves them with 243 locations to go, as the Roadhouse has 580 locations in forty-nine states and nine foreign countries. Hawaii is the only state without a Roadhouse. And they are in the process of trying to add another location in the parking lot of the Holiday Village Mall in Great Falls.

Texas Roadhouse serves 300,000 meals per day across its chains of stores. The most popular meal they sell is the 6-ounce USDA choice sirloin. And their tap beer is served at 36 degrees.

As I sit and think about which chain I've eaten at the most, I would have to guess it would be Mcdonald's. Not because they are my all-time favorite. But because their locations are everywhere.

Next for me would be Wendy's then Subway.

I saw that a couple of attention-hungry guys on Tik Tok visited sixty-nine Mcdonald's restaurants in Manhattan in 24 hours. They were accompanied by a representative from Guinness Records. And they had to buy and consume one food or drink item at each location to qualify.

That record will always be safe from me. I need a little more variety when I'm traveling. But for the Tik Tokkers, it's about the notoriety, I guess. Heck, sometimes I'll even factor in a nice view when going out for a meal when I'm on vacation.