Wet Nose Wednesday: Meet Marty
Our featured Wet Nose this week is a 6-year old Hound mix named Marty. He's waiting for you at the Yellowstone Valley Animal Shelter.
Marty is a sweet boy who walks well on a leash, and loves his toys. He doesn't seem to mind other dogs, but his new home will need a secure yard to keep him from following his nose and wandering off.
Here's what the Yellowstone Valley Animal Shelter has to say about Marty:
Who’s ready to party with Martyyy?!? This sweet boy is super funny, he’ll keep you entertained for days. He would do best with a dog that can keep up with his energy, but will need a kitty free home. He’s VERY smart, so a secure yard is a must to keep his hound adventuring at home.
Marty is staying in a special part of the shelter, so families interested in meeting him should ask staff at the front desk for a visit. CLICK HERE to get more info about adopting Marty.
UPDATE: Jango, the 7-year old Hound mix featured last week, found his person!
The Yellowstone Valley Animal Shelter is having their Give a Meal, Get a Meal fundraiser this year, with a chance for you to win a festive gift basket. Tickets are $10 each, or 5 for $40, and can be purchased by clicking HERE.
Did you know it costs the shelter an average of $10 per day, per animal, to provide the basic necessities? With an average of 100 animals in the shelter at a given time, plus another average of 67 animals in our foster homes – those costs can really add up! Providing the best possible care for our animals is so important to us here at Yellowstone Valley Animal Shelter, but we need your help to continue to do so!