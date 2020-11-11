Wet Nose Wednesday: Meet Marty

Our featured Wet Nose this week is a 6-year old Hound mix named Marty. He's waiting for you at the Yellowstone Valley Animal Shelter.

Marty is a sweet boy who walks well on a leash, and loves his toys. He doesn't seem to mind other dogs, but his new home will need a secure yard to keep him from following his nose and wandering off.

Here's what the Yellowstone Valley Animal Shelter has to say about Marty:

Who’s ready to party with Martyyy?!? This sweet boy is super funny, he’ll keep you entertained for days. He would do best with a dog that can keep up with his energy, but will need a kitty free home. He’s VERY smart, so a secure yard is a must to keep his hound adventuring at home.

Marty is staying in a special part of the shelter, so families interested in meeting him should ask staff at the front desk for a visit. CLICK HERE to get more info about adopting Marty.

UPDATE: Jango, the 7-year old Hound mix featured last week, found his person!

Credit: Johnny Vincent, Townsquare Media

